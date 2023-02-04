Railways Gave Rs 59,837 Crore Subsidy On Passenger Tickets In 2019–2020

In a written reply to a question by CPI MP Binoy Viswam on whether the railways has taken cognisance of the parliamentary standing committee's recommendation to restore concessions in trains for senior citizens, the minister said: "The Standing Committee on Railways has advised to review and consider concession to senior citizens at least in sleeper and 3 AC..."

"Government gave subsidy of Rs 59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20. This amounts to concession of 53% on an average to every person travelling on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers. Further concessions beyond this subsidy amount are continuing for many categories like divyangjans, students and patients on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers," Vaishnaw said.