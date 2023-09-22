Rail Vikas Shares Gain On JV With Tracks & Towers Infratech To Build Six-Lane Highway

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. gained on Friday after it announced a joint venture with Tracks & Towers Infratech for construction of six-lane, greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway for Rs 1,271 crore

"To construct a 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Jharkhand on hybrid annuity mode," according to the exchange filing on Thursday.