Rail Vikas Nigam Targets Orders Worth Up To Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Next One Year

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. has an ambitious plan of garnering orders totalling Rs 75,000-Rs 1,00,000 crore in the next one year, according to Rajendra Prasad, its director of operations.

RVNL functions as an extended arm of the Ministry of Railways, working for and on behalf of it. It takes on railway projects—such as installing new lines, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, bridges—on a turnkey basis.

The Railway Minister had announced a capex programme of approximately $29 billion for FY24 in the Union budget, and the company expects to benefit from it. It is also eyeing the overseas market.

"RVNL is executing its business, not limited to railway infrastructure, but all kinds of infrastructure and not limited to India, but overseas also. We are being called as global rail infra from local rail infra," Prasad told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.

"We are focusing on railway infrastructure overseas in African countries and then, in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and even Maldives. We have started executing the Maldives project."

The Navratna stock has risen nearly over 300% in the past one year. The year-to-date performance of the stock is over 77%, outperforming the index and key benchmarks.