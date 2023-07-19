Rags-To-Riches Wealth Fund Veteran Plans To Run For Singapore President

Both Ng and Tharman, 66, spent years working closely with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, either helping run or working for the city-state’s central bank and sovereign wealth fund. Ng acknowledges that he would be seen as “part of the establishment,” but argues that his lack of direct political affiliation makes him an independent candidate. He never joined the PAP, which has ruled the nation since independence almost six decades ago. The strict criteria to run for president meant that three of the last four elections were walkovers.