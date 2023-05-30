Raghuram Rajan Says Mobile Phone Makers Are Only Assembling In India

The surge in India's mobile phone exports masks the full picture, according to former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

The sharp rise in exports has been accompanied by imports of inputs that go into making these devices, Rajan said in a LinkedIn post. "...and when we correct for that, it is very hard to maintain that net exports have gone up".

In FY18, mobile phone imports amounted to about $3.6 billion, while exports stood at $334 million. By FY23, inbound shipments in the category fell to $1.6 billion, while exports rose to $11 billion, resulting in net exports of $9.8 billion, according to an analysis by Rahul Chauhan, Rohit Lamba, and Raghuram Rajan.

But the rise in mobile phone exports coincided with higher imports of inputs including semiconductors, printed circuit boards, displays, cameras, and batteries, the research note based on the analysis said.

The combined inbound shipments of these inputs reached $32.4 billion in FY23, making India a net importer of components worth $21.3 billion after adjusting for assembled phone exports worth $11 billion, according to Rajan.