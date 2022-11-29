Radhika Roy, Prannoy Roy Resign From NDTV Promoter Firm RRPR Holding's Board

New Delhi Television Ltd. founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned from the board of promoter entity RRPR Holding.

The board of RRPR Holding also approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as directors with immediate effect, according to the media company's exchange filing on Tuesday.

Adani Group-controlled Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. has gained control of NDTV's promoter entity. On Monday, RRPR Holding issued equity shares constituting 99.5% of its equity share capital to VCPL.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. had confirmed in a separate filing that VCPL has received a letter from RRPR Holding confirming issue of equity shares constituting 99.5% stake.