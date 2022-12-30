Raamdeo Agrawal Favours These Consistent Performers In 2023

As volatility is expected to persist in 2023, Raamdeo Agrawal is betting on consistent performers in the equity market with a primary focus on consumer, banking, and automobile stocks.

More than 80–85% of his portfolio will consist of consistent earners, co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in an interview with BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah. He, however, would not mind looking into an “absolutely eye-popping opportunity” when it arises.

“I would look for consistency, which is ignored by people. Because of some Covid exigencies, the companies have broken down their earnings growth," he said. "I would like to get into those companies, where they are fundamentally consistent."

Agrawal said companies that lost earnings due to the pandemic were punished by the market, as is the norm. “There are always some exceptions, but that is how I believe markets generally work.”

However, there are consistent themes suitable for picking despite current headwinds, the market expert said.

“Some consumer companies were broken down because of Covid; those were shut altogether… Instead of somebody making Rs 100 crore, next year they are making Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore. Obviously, it is broken down, but actually it is not broken down unless you believe that Covid is going to come every two years,” he said.

Automobiles are also bouncing back, Agrawal said. “So, automobiles were not that inconsistent before Covid. But after that, it became so as there were no sales. But now they are all coming back. I suffered a lot because I kept it as a buy-and-hold and its price broke down. So, its performance also suffered. But now they are all coming back.”

Credit Cycle Boosting Banks, But…

The revival in the credit cycle—the first since the cleaning of banking sector books by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code—is propping up even volatile banking stocks, Agrawal noted. However, the risks of lending will resurface, possibly in a new form, he cautioned.

"Even in the banks, there are two types: consistent and volatile. But now the credit cycle is so strong and likely to be so prolonged that even volatile banks are coming from half a book to one book. It might be two, two-and-a-half books if the credit cycle remains very strong for a long time," Agrawal said.

After IBC and the pandemic, this is the first surge of lending, and banks will have to rebuild their books over the next two to three years. But as bad lending returns, the credit costs will catch up.

"This is the first flush of lending. It will require books to be rebuilt by 50–70%, or maybe doubled, in the next four to five years. Then, at that peak, you will realise that people have again become lax about lending risks. Maybe the risk will come from the consumer side rather than the corporate side. On the corporate side, all the borrowers and the lenders have become extra cautious. So, if trouble comes, it will be in a different format all together," the Motilal Oswal chairman said.

Mindful Of Defence Stocks

With Atma Nirbharta, defence companies that have been consistent will remain so and deliver growth at the same time, Agrawal said.

“One of the things is that defence programmes are very lengthy, so you have to be careful what you are buying and at what price you are buying, when you are buying. So, investment risks are not mitigated in any way year after year,” he added.

Dichotomy Of Consistency

Even among consistent stocks, there remains a difference. The first among them are "old hawks," known companies like TCS, Unilever, Nestle, Asian Paints, and Pidilite.

"The second is emerging industries, the new ones that are coming in, and that is where the opportunity is. What happens is that a listing happens today, but that doesn't mean that company is born today. The company has been there for 10–15 years, and those data are available in your database. The company could be listed one or two years back. But the data is for 10–15 years. There you must see whether the company is a volatile company or a consistent company," Agrawal said.