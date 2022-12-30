Raamdeo Agrawal Favours These Consistent Performers In 2023
I would look for consistency, which is ignored by the people, says Raamdeo Agrawal.
As volatility is expected to persist in 2023, Raamdeo Agrawal is betting on consistent performers in the equity market with a primary focus on consumer, banking, and automobile stocks.
More than 80–85% of his portfolio will consist of consistent earners, co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in an interview with BQ Prime’s Niraj Shah. He, however, would not mind looking into an “absolutely eye-popping opportunity” when it arises.
“I would look for consistency, which is ignored by people. Because of some Covid exigencies, the companies have broken down their earnings growth," he said. "I would like to get into those companies, where they are fundamentally consistent."
Agrawal said companies that lost earnings due to the pandemic were punished by the market, as is the norm. “There are always some exceptions, but that is how I believe markets generally work.”
However, there are consistent themes suitable for picking despite current headwinds, the market expert said.
“Some consumer companies were broken down because of Covid; those were shut altogether… Instead of somebody making Rs 100 crore, next year they are making Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore. Obviously, it is broken down, but actually it is not broken down unless you believe that Covid is going to come every two years,” he said.
Automobiles are also bouncing back, Agrawal said. “So, automobiles were not that inconsistent before Covid. But after that, it became so as there were no sales. But now they are all coming back. I suffered a lot because I kept it as a buy-and-hold and its price broke down. So, its performance also suffered. But now they are all coming back.”
Credit Cycle Boosting Banks, But…
The revival in the credit cycle—the first since the cleaning of banking sector books by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code—is propping up even volatile banking stocks, Agrawal noted. However, the risks of lending will resurface, possibly in a new form, he cautioned.
"Even in the banks, there are two types: consistent and volatile. But now the credit cycle is so strong and likely to be so prolonged that even volatile banks are coming from half a book to one book. It might be two, two-and-a-half books if the credit cycle remains very strong for a long time," Agrawal said.
After IBC and the pandemic, this is the first surge of lending, and banks will have to rebuild their books over the next two to three years. But as bad lending returns, the credit costs will catch up.
"This is the first flush of lending. It will require books to be rebuilt by 50–70%, or maybe doubled, in the next four to five years. Then, at that peak, you will realise that people have again become lax about lending risks. Maybe the risk will come from the consumer side rather than the corporate side. On the corporate side, all the borrowers and the lenders have become extra cautious. So, if trouble comes, it will be in a different format all together," the Motilal Oswal chairman said.
Mindful Of Defence Stocks
With Atma Nirbharta, defence companies that have been consistent will remain so and deliver growth at the same time, Agrawal said.
“One of the things is that defence programmes are very lengthy, so you have to be careful what you are buying and at what price you are buying, when you are buying. So, investment risks are not mitigated in any way year after year,” he added.
Dichotomy Of Consistency
Even among consistent stocks, there remains a difference. The first among them are "old hawks," known companies like TCS, Unilever, Nestle, Asian Paints, and Pidilite.
"The second is emerging industries, the new ones that are coming in, and that is where the opportunity is. What happens is that a listing happens today, but that doesn't mean that company is born today. The company has been there for 10–15 years, and those data are available in your database. The company could be listed one or two years back. But the data is for 10–15 years. There you must see whether the company is a volatile company or a consistent company," Agrawal said.
Watch the full conversation here:
Edited excerpts from the interview:
Mr. Agrawal, just wanted to understand how do you see the landscape as it stands for 2023? I know 12 months is a very long time.
Raamdeo Agrawal: The Indian economy is very stable. Unfortunately, outside India things are not so good, whether you take Europe, and I was just reading the Economist’s headline, they are preparing for three-four years of war, it’s just 12 months now. So, I think it’s going to be a very long drawn one and at least they are taking it for granted it is going to continue. Europe is one-third of the world, so it is kind of in a deep recession.
U.S. is slowing down because of inflationary problem. Inflation is now coming down but still they really want to take it to a logical conclusion. So, I think next year is also going to be a kind of slowdown for U.S., I don’t know if it happens due to recession or not, how prolonged is the recession, but it is definitely going to slow down.
In China, what is happening I don’t know. Covid and headlines are not good and lot of attrition of business from there. Slowly but surely, people would like to diversify, not exit but diversify for their incremental requirements.
So, there are few beneficiaries of that, India which is very strong in domestic economy and to some extent, resilience from the software exports side. On the exports side, software is very resilient, remittances are very strong. Mercantile exports are not showing momentum. At the same time, commodities imports, the price of that is falling.
So, all in all I think we are slowing but we are very robust domestic economy. I would think we should grow at 5-6%. So, as compared to rest of the world, we look absolutely shining, but the way to India, I think it will be at middle-speed I would say. If it is four to seven or eight our speed, more like six, we will be kind of 5 to 6%. I am not an economist, but this is what I am gathering from the papers.
If you were a global investor, how would you look at India in that context? The country is not slowing down because of some of the decisions that the country is taking, because of what the world might be going through and as you said, if there's a prolonged period of Europe staying lower for longer, what does that therefore do to either the appetite for risk assets like emerging markets, within that, an asset like India, which is not particularly cheap?
Raamdeo Agrawal: I think as far as cheapness is concerned; every asset has its own value at a given point of time. Like India, where it is standing today, the growth potential is looking very robust, way above any other country and for much longer period. I think that much longer period, like what has happened in the last 25 years, can continue without any problem for the next 25 years.
You think so?
Raamdeo Agrawal: Today we have stability, even after five-six years if there is some level of instability, you know it is fine because in the last 25 years we have seen all types of instability in Indian democracy, in coalition politics and all that.
Politics aside, India’s time has come where I think a growth of 6-7% is granted for and for many years to come. There could be some slowdown due to policy corrections but perse because our per capita GDP is low at about $2500. The global average is like $10-12,000. So, for us to catch-up with that itself is a journey of 20-30 years. So, I think we have a very good wicket to bat on.
Now, as far as global investors are concerned, we are very domestic centric. For us, India is almost 100% but for somebody who is allocating globally, they would like to take shots on the markets which are very successful, and India is one of the very successful and it has been very successful, the issue is that it has already been allocated, investors are already over-allocated, so what do the investors do?
But if you look at the overall, like we are 3.5% of the global market cap, heading towards 5%. I don’t think the world is looking that much on India. So, I don't know how they will resolve it, I mean, will they make India as a separate category itself and allocate 3 to 4% out of the total global allocation?
The kind of guys who are visiting me here and I have been able to talk with some people, it looks that very large buckets of money, up to a trillion or half a trillion dollars, those guys are saying that in the next 7-10 years the intention is to turn 8 to 10% of their corpus into India. Can India absorb it?
I think the outlook is very good, it’s for the policy makers to understand the needs of these entities and conduct the policy in such a way that the growth is intact. Growth will be the top priority and also don’t disturb the investment environment whether it is taxes or permissions. Regulator environment should also be very friendly.
I think that’s something that you referred to in the previous interviews, like India is okay and the capital markets and the regulator should try and ensure that nothing too disruptive is done to ensure smooth functioning continues.
Raamdeo Agrawal: Yes, because they are sitting there and they have to handle maybe 10-20 countries’ laws and all that, and then on top of that, you make something which is very unique to yourself. They give you a very marginal play of 1-2%, so they say, well, why bother and they don't want to be in violation of anything. So that slows down actually big time.
I know you think really long-term, I am just trying to understand, are you tempted on one, do you believe that if indeed this U.S. recessionary undertone picks-up speed, if this realisation that the war might be longer, therefore it may impact equities. Are you tempted to make a tactical bet that hey let me try and take advantage of an upcoming fall, try and time it and or are you fully invested?
Raamdeo Agrawal: We can all keep on talking about it and we are not masters, nobody is a master, and nobody knows whether recession will remain and how the world will connect with it and how the money managers will do, how the central bankers will do, and finally what the stock market will do. So, I think I don't want to play with that.
I don't think it is in anybody’s control, especially market moods. So, there are too many uncertain things, I would rather take a lower return for some time or no return for some time. But I would not like to be out of the market because even if what you are saying is that there will be a 10-15% correction. If that correction happens. Okay. I can't catch the bottom.
Even if I am right, I if I am wrong then in any case I am wrong, I have to be right now then I have to be wronged the next time to pick up that 10-15%. That is not my skill. So, I would not venture there. I may not be very aggressive; I would like to stay invested broadly 100%.
Mr. Agrawal, what you probably try to do every year amongst other things, is identify newer ways of identifying businesses in which you would want to invest or stay invested or identify. Would that be the summation because this time consistents and volatiles I mean, it's an fairly interesting mix that you have got?
Raamdeo Agrawal: My effort is to learn something about investing because in investing you have to be a student right till you die. It keeps evolving every day. There is so much happening in social media, in information technology and communication. There's so much happening and so little is known and ultimately the more you know, the more it will become complex.
More money is coming, more intelligent guys are coming, and I think the markets are evolving. The market in the longer-term is much more predictable compared to the shorter term. The shorter-term has become very complex, so you keep learning. Wealth creation study has been kind of, whatever is a question in my mind, one of the integral questions I would like to pick up for this study in that particular year.
Like one thing was that we talked about, buy and hold and sit tight, that thing was very good. The issue is that it is applicable only to consistent companies, the companies which broadly are predictable. If the companies are not predictable, we can't use that and let me tell you only 20% of the companies broadly are predictable, 80% of companies are volatiles. So, we were practicing, once you get a trick, you try to do the same trick on everything you have.
So, when you get volatile which goes ten steps forward and eight steps back, compounding doesn't work that smoothly. The rules for investing in volatiles are very different from the rules of investing in consistents. The formula we put in, buy right sit tight, that's all about consistent companies. Volatile companies are very different. In volatile companies, what happens is that there are phases when they are depressed, very depressed, like a despair relation kind of thing. At that point in time from despair relation, it goes to hope and then goes to optimism, the four stages of psychology.
Now, in the first stage when despair is out from optimism, this is what I am calling the fall, as a starting point of fall in any volatile company. You know between despair valuation and optimism you could be talking about 5x of valuation change. From half book to 2.5 books, just the valuation parameter and then what is the change in book itself is a different story.
We focus on that, if your book is going at 15%, in five years it will be from Rs 100 to Rs 200. But if you are able to buy that half book at Rs 100 rupees and sell 2.5 books at Rs 200, you are talking about from 50 to 1000, so 20x. This happens within a very brief period of 5-6 years but getting the bottom and getting the top is good to talk about but is not that easy.
But those kinds of things are there even if you get 20-30% into the gain and even 20-30% before, you will beat hands down the indices and you will do very well. But that also requires mastering the technique of buying and look for the large companies which are in despair today and all of them are not blooming.
There are always some sectors, some companies which are in bad shape, in dire straits. Say oil refining companies, thanks to all these problems, the government wanted to control inflation, so they are in deep trouble, Rs 5-6 lakh crore companies are vulnerable. Now digital companies- what it was last year where it is today. So, that despair phase is on, I don't know where it is going to end up.
So, there are always some sections, markets cannot afford to be on top all the time and right now we are on an all-time high, yet the market cannot have all 50 sectors there. There will be at least 10 to 15 sectors which will be in despair phase and other 35-40 sectors in good phase.
So, you have to figure out how you play the volatiles. Firstly, there are two types of companies, not all of them are the same. Something is black, something is white. So, to my mind it is very clear that when cyclicals are there, you don’t touch them but if you touch them then the rules are very different. You buy low and sell high.
Is Mr. Agrawal doing that?
Raamdeo Agrawal: No, I have just done the study and if I come across large which I understand and it is in despair valuation or going there or just coming out of it, I don’t mind playing that. I must learn somewhere. Unless I play and put a percentage or two, I don’t think I will be able to master the technique.
Let's say, the OMCs or for that matter, a bunch of PSUs wherein the dividend yield currently seems to be very strong, are these pockets you are tempted to pick?
Raamdeo Agrawal: These are the spots where you should go and do your research. There is no set formula that you buy price-to-book half and just make money, not like that.
You have to understand every other aspect of it, what is the potential, what will drive, what will lead to growth or what will lead to optimism on that particular counter, when will the things turn around.
So those things that you have to do research and in any case that we are doing. Just that we are thinking that it is buy and hold even if it is a volatile company, that’s where the mistake is.
Now you have distilled that?
Raamdeo Agrawal: Consistency means increasing profits consistently year after year, doing that is how wealth is created. Now consistent companies are the companies where say seven or eight years out of ten years they will be growing, there will be some setbacks, it's a business.
In a volatile company, it is just the reverse. Only three-four years it will grow and rest five-six years it will be falling. So, during the period of those three years, what you gain, you will lose in five-six years. So, at the end of 10 years, you have gone very little ahead. Whereas in consistent companies because the consistency period is very long, we just keep marching ahead.
Mr. Agrawal, 2020 onwards, the world has been anything but steady, it's not been consistent. It's been very, very volatile. From what you are telling me 2023 could also hold more promise of the same, therefore are you looking for consistency in a volatile world or are you looking increasingly to take advantage of volatility in the markets in a volatile world? What is it that you are tilting towards now? What's that you are looking for in 2023?
Raamdeo Agrawal: Markets are always volatile, sometimes it looks to be more volatile than other times, right now it is more volatile and uncertain. I would look for consistency which is ignored by the people or because of some Covid exigencies, the companies have broken down their earnings growth. So, I would like to get into those companies where temporarily it is broken for some or the other reason, at least 80-85% of the companies in my portfolio will be consistents.
Somewhere, even consistent companies become volatile. You buy a company thinking it to be consistent, but it turns out to be volatile because something happens, and the earnings track break down. Predominantly, I keep buying consistent companies and whenever I get an eye-popping opportunity I don’t mind. Earlier, I used to be very scared looking at them.
Where are these themes, I mean, what themes are the consistent ones which are temporarily having an issue, what themes, if you will?
Raamdeo Agrawal: Some consumer companies they were broken down because of the Covid. Those were shut all together. That year they did not make any money. Instead of somebody making Rs 100 crore, next year they are making Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore, obviously, it is broken down.
But it is not broken down unless you believe that Covid is going to come every two years, if you think that it is a once in a lifetime situation, but the market does not spare anybody.
If your earnings are broken down, come when your earnings are good. You show me the earnings and you get the valuation. If it is visible that your earnings are broken down, then your price is broken down, but if your earnings are going up, your price is going up. It’s that simple. There are always some exceptions, but that is how I believe markets generally work.
Where is it that you believe there is an impact of some uncertainty in some of those consistent companies, even now, what themes still have that opportunity?
Raamdeo Agrawal: So, automobiles were not that inconsistent before Covid. But after that it became so as there were no sales, but now they are all coming back. So again, you have to look at those companies. I mean, I suffered a lot because I kept it as a buy and hold and earnings broke down and prices broke down. So, its performance also suffered.
But now they are all coming back. Even in the banks, there are two types of banks, consistent and again volatile. But now the rate cycle is so strong, and even volatile banks are coming from half a book to now one book or maybe to 2.5 books, if the credit cycle remains very strong for a long time.
Seems to be a consensus out there on banks.
Raamdeo Agrawal: There is lot of consensuses out there. We have been talking about the credit cycle because what has happened in banking system after a long time. You have IBC code, before that Covid, IBC code had cleaned up the books and double cleaning happened after Covid and after that lending has not happened.
So, this the first flush of lending which requires books to be rebuild by 15-16-17% or maybe even double in next four-five years and at that peak you will realise people have become lax about risks and lending and maybe the risk will come from the consumers side rather than the corporate side. The corporate side, all borrowers and the lenders have become extra cautious.
So, most likely if trouble comes, it will come in different format all together. Could be from consumer or mid-end or something like that, microfinance. So first you have to build the book, which is one or two-three years and then I think the bad lending will start and finally the credit cost will catch up.
What narrative is being built for PSU banks is they will not have as bad a cycle as they have had in the past. Would it be prudent to wait for the cycles performance to come in the proof before you take a large bet there, I mean, how are you approaching it?
Raamdeo Agrawal: You have to believe in what you are thinking and then how long will keep waiting, what are you waiting for, I mean already few quarters of good results have come and in fact recovery process have been very exciting.
So, the profit growth is quite massive, and books are clean, they are growing very cautiously; the economics are at place right now. So, I think the valuations are very attractive, it will come back. You cannot have in good times also half book and in bad times also half book, it just cannot continue.
A space like defence, if we look at the past, it's consistently disappointing so to speak, barring one or two.
Raamdeo Agrawal: In terms of growth yes, so that's where you have to see they will remain the same, I mean it will be three-four-year window, now that's where the knowledge comes that. Now we are very clear, we are talking about Atma Nirbharta for the first time after so many years. So, our domestic arms manufacturing division will be overloaded with orders for decades to come. That is a thought process. Then obviously consistency will come in those companies and some companies are anyways consistent like Bharat Electronics and one or two are consistent but slow growth.
If they remain consistent for the last 10-15 years, they will remain consistent for the next 10-15 years when Atma Nirbharta is in full swing and there also will be growth, as more orders will come to them. So, that's how you have to go one by one. What's happening to the Naval yards you know; our naval yards are loaded with the new orders of submarines and frigates and destroyers and all. So, you need to get into those programs.
One of the things is that defence programs are very lengthy, so you have to be careful what you are buying and at what price you are buying, when you are buying. Investment risks are not mitigated in any way, If you end up buying it at some crazy price, say digital now, one should take lot of interest in sectors of companies which are very large, but which are unpopular, which are going through lower valuations as nobody wants to have them.
One year back everyone wanted to have only that, today nobody wants to have it. So, that change, see, it is more because of the psychological breakdown of the investors, that story leads to fall in the prices then the psychological breakdown happens of the investor in groups and in that breakdown, there is only sellers and no buyers and that leads to burden and that's where the smartest investors walk in. That is a matter of maturity, cyclical maturity of the investors.
In the actual wealth creation in the last five years, the Adani group stocks have been the biggest and the most consistent wealth creators, now it is the fact which can't be refuted. Now, is there an opportunity here, is the market mispricing some of these and I am not just sticking to one group name and standard disclosure of course they own 49% in the platform that you are watching, but is the market mispricing some of these opportunities or is the market thinking a few quarters, years ahead because the opportunity size maybe large?
Raamdeo Agrawal: One of the features of this study is that all the large companies are consistent companies or even growth companies, they have been re-rated big time. Say 28% is the compounded growth of the entire 100 companies which have come into a study, but that 28% has not come largely because of earnings growth, its 50-50 types. 50% has come through the re-rating, compounding rerating of 10-12%.
Of course, Adani and these guys have larger shares of that. Like Adani Transmission’s compounded earnings decline is about 4% but compounded price growth is about 100%. So, you are talking about flat earnings or declining earnings, you just have a re-rating of double. So obviously there must be a story what is going to happen in 5-10-15 years. A very, very giant story but the re-rating has been quite menacing across, of course far more pronounced in these companies, but other companies also even TCS, most of the companies have the re-rating.
Last couple of points. One of the points which you highlighted in this study as well is that ‘excellence in execution is non-negotiable for consistency.’ Now, obviously companies which have consistently excelled in execution will already be priced, in some fashion they will they have consistency. So, what about some of those companies which have consistently exhibited, some of the FMCG majors, some of the paint companies and they are having slightly iffy last six months because of multiple reasons, rural consumer, raw material prices, etc. How do you think about them in the current landscape?
Raamdeo Agrawal: Yes, so I would say there are two types of consistents so one of them is old hawks like TCS, Unilever, Nestle, Asian Paints, Pidilite they are all known consistents, and they will remain so. It is believed that they will remain so.
The second is the emerging industries, the new ones which are coming in and that is where the opportunity is. What happens is that listing happens today, that doesn't mean that company is born today. The company is there for 10-15 years, and data is available in your database. The company could be listed one-two years back, but the data is for 10-15 years. There you must see whether it is a volatile company or a consistent company and if it is a consistent company, I take a lot more interest because market is still unaware of them.
What market wants is after the listing, four-five- six years when you are consistent, then market says that you are consistent. You have an opportunity to see back through research and we put out some of the names which we think is not yet emerged in the minds of the market, but we think there is an opportunity to look at them.
When you look back at 2022 either one good book, or a good hobby, or good habit, health habits, or what have you, that you picked up that made a difference in your life, and you will be happy to recommend to other people?
Raamdeo Agrawal: I started learning golf last year, it is six months now, three times in a week. That’s been, I would say a big change in my life, and I love it. Today also I played before coming here. It's good, I am not a hardcore sportsman, so I think this is one sport which I would like to inculcate in me.
Is there a specific reason why you are doing that aside or the fact that you may like it? I am just trying to understand how a viewer would pick up as to why it is that Mr. Agrawal is talking about golf?
Raamdeo Agrawal: I like the sport, that's why I want to pursue that, and I still have not bought my set, I am playing on some friends borrowed set. I wasn't sure whether I would like it.
So, this is part of health management where you have to walk for four-five kilometres, so I walk in any case, but the day on which I am playing, that day I play eight-nine holes and in that I walk four-five kilometres. Golf was part of a little better than just walking plain.