Quess Corp To Reconsider Merger With Allsec At Right Time, Says CFO

Quess Corp. Ltd. plans to reconsider its merger with Allsec Technologies Ltd. at "the right time" after calling off the deal due to volatility in share price, said the Group Chief Financial Officer Kamal Pal Hoda.

"With the volatility in the share market and the prices where they are right now, the boards of both companies thought, in the interest of shareholders. We'll re-look it at an appropriate time sometime in the future," Hoda told BQ Prime.

Allsec was acquired by the company back in 2019, and it continues to hold a 73% stake in the outsourcing solutions company, Hoda said. The boards of both companies agreed to the merger in June.