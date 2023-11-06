Quess Corp Q2 Results: Profit Surges Nearly 50% On Deferred Tax Credit

Quess Corp.’s earnings jumped nearly 50% in the July-September quarter on account of a deferred tax credit, while its revenue met analysts' estimates.

Revenue of the Bengaluru-based staffing firm rose 3.2% over the previous three months to Rs 4,748.3 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 4,856.5-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Quess Corp Q2 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 3.2% at Rs 4,748.3 crore (Estimate: 4,856.5 crore).

EBIT up 10.1% at Rs 93.9 crore vs Rs 85.3 crore.

EBIT margin at 1.97% vs 1.85%.

Net profit up 47.4% at Rs 71 crore (Estimate: Rs 54 crore).

On Monday, shares of Quess Corp. rose 1.02% to Rs 427.20 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.92% higher at 64,958.69 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.