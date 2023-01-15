Quarterly Earnings, Inflation Data To Drive Trends In Equity Market: Analysts

Wholesale Price Index data, ongoing quarterly earnings, and foreign fund trading activity would largely dictate terms in the equity market this week, analysts said.

Global trends and the movement of Brent crude oil are also important factors to monitor, they added.

The Q3 season has begun with big IT names, and this week we will react to the earnings of some major names, including HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, and HUL.