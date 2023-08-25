Quants Fail to Replicate Their US and China Success in India

Low interest, strict regulations and the success of active stock-picking are scuppering the growth of quants in the world’s most populous nation. Quant assets account for less than 1% of the total in India, compared with around 35% in the US, according to Siddharth Vora, a portfolio manager at Prabhudas Lilladher. Assets managed have declined by a fifth since the end of 2021, according to data provider ACE MF and investment adviser Fisdom.