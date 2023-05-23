Quality Stocks Are Available At Attractive Valuations, Says Marcellus' Pramod Gubbi

"Quality stocks", which Gubbi identified as "high return on capital stocks", have underperformed significantly in the last 18 months. This has made them, in terms of both relative and absolute valuations, attractive at the moment, he said.

Much of the foreign inflow has been perceived as quality stocks recently. The high possibility of reversal in this trend could tone down the valuation attractiveness of these stocks and make the rally unsustainable, according to him.

"If value is all about the gap between intrinsic value and the stock price, the rally concludes if this gap closes, as there is no underlying growth in intrinsic value. Whereas, quality continues to deliver because even if the valuation gap gets covered, intrinsic value will grow," Gubbi said.

This is why FIIs are buying more quality stocks, according to him.