Quality Of Q4 Earnings Beat Not That Great, Says Sanjeev Prasad Of Kotak Institutional Equities

The macro situation in rural India is a lot better compared to what it was three to six months ago, according to Kotak Institutional Equities' Sanjeev Prasad.

"On the part of the current account deficit and balance of payments, India has improved a lot, as there is a decline in the oil prices," Prasad, managing director and co-head at Kotak, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.

Jobs in rural India are on a par with pre-Covid levels, and this would hopefully help consumer stable volume recover in the coming months, Prasad said. Given the combination of job recovery and income recovery, the economy will start seeing consumption pickup, he said.

"However, the only worry here is the monsoon, and if there is a really bad monsoon season, then the rural recovery will be derailed," Prasad said.