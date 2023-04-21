Airlines Turn To Artificial Intelligence To Reach Ultra-Long Flight Destinations

The longer the route, the more important a flight-planning system becomes because you’re at the limit of the aircraft, typically. So it’s always a balance between how much load we can put on the aircraft and still make it, and how much we have to offload. You want to reduce the fuel reserves on one hand, but you want to have enough to have a high chance to make it non-stop. So that’s another reason why you need a system that calculates efficiently and fast because you have to change the result very often.