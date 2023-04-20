Q4 Earnings Preview: Pain Persists For Retailers, Restaurant Chains As Inflation Crimps Spending

The QSR segment is expected to see weakness in growth as discretionary demand is decelerating, according to analysts.

"Delivery has been under pressure during the last 2-3 quarters and we expect a similar trend in Q4 too," said HDFC Securities. "Dine-in has outpaced delivery during the same period and that divergence is expected to sustain in Q4 as well. However, we expect pressure on average daily sales and same-store sales growth for most brands, as overall discretionary demand has seen deceleration," the brokerage said.

Citing channel checks, it said the demand pressure is more acute in tier-2 cities and beyond, even as companies are aggressively expanding store network.

The brokerage expects QSR companies to report 14% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, over the previous year, primarily driven by store addition.

Jefferies expects the QSR chains' EBITDA margins to decline due to weaker store economics. As demand remains weak due to inflation and muted consumer sentiment, same store sales growth is seeing a decline, despite which Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. and Devyani International Ltd. are continuing store additions, which in turn, are driving revenue growth, the brokerage said.

Margins also continue to be under pressure for pizza players in the wake of inflation in cheese price. "There is some easing in raw materials (eg., cheese), which would show up in improved gross margins, but would not see a flow-through to brand margins, given muted demand," said Nuvama.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is likely to outperform peers, analysts said.

On the margin front, it is relatively better placed as price of palm oil — a key raw material — has corrected by 35%, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.