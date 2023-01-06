Q3 Results: Preview: How TCS, Infosys And Other IT Peers Fared

A slowdown in dealmaking likely weighed on the earnings of some of India’s largest IT services firms in what is already a seasonally weak quarter.

That is, things are getting back to normal.

Indian IT firms haven’t had a “traditionally” weak October-December quarter in the past couple of years as aggressive client spending on digital transformation amid a pandemic helped overcome the seasonal weakness. With macroeconomic headwinds in place, that weakness has returned and been exacerbated.

“We expect revenue growth to be marred with normal furloughs after two years,” Nomura analysts Abhishek Bhadari and Krish Beriwal wrote in a Jan. 3 report. “We expect higher furloughs in certain verticals like hi-tech, BFSI, and select pockets of retail. We expect sequential constant currency organic revenue growth of 0.3%-2.8% for large caps and 0.4%-3.6% for midcaps.”

The earnings season kicks off with TCS reporting numbers on Jan. 9.