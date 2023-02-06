PwC To Add 30,000 New Jobs In India Over Next Five Years
PwC aims to expand its geographical presence in India and add 30,000 new jobs over the next five years.
PricewaterhouseCoopers said it will expand its presence in India and add 30,000 new jobs over the next five years.
"With a current workforce of over 50,000 people in the country, PwC in India expects to grow its talent pool to 80,000 over the next five years," the company said in a statement on Monday.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Davos 2023: Indian CEOs Not Focused Enough On Climate, Says PwC Chairman
In order to carry out this agenda, PwC India and PwC U.S. entered into a joint venture in India to "accelerate growth, expand client relationships, and enhance quality," the company added.
PwC has been gradually expanding its geographical foothold in India for several years. In 2022, PwC India opened three new offices in Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, and Noida to focus on hiring "local, highly skilled talent," the company said.
It is also making strategic investments as per the evolving needs of clients and stakeholders across the globe, PwC said. These investments are directed towards acquisitions and practices to strengthen the in-demand capabilities and service offerings, it said.
"India is a strategically important geography for the PwC Network. We will continue to focus on enhancing our local capabilities and capacities," said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson of PwC in India.
“Our enhanced collaboration between PwC India and PwC U.S. will further accelerate the growth of our global talent footprint and help deliver greater value to our clients," Tim Ryan, chair and senior partner at PwC U.S., said.