PwC To Add 30,000 New Jobs In India Over Next Five Years

In order to carry out this agenda, PwC India and PwC U.S. entered into a joint venture in India to "accelerate growth, expand client relationships, and enhance quality," the company added.

PwC has been gradually expanding its geographical foothold in India for several years. In 2022, PwC India opened three new offices in Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, and Noida to focus on hiring "local, highly skilled talent," the company said.

It is also making strategic investments as per the evolving needs of clients and stakeholders across the globe, PwC said. These investments are directed towards acquisitions and practices to strengthen the in-demand capabilities and service offerings, it said.

"India is a strategically important geography for the PwC Network. We will continue to focus on enhancing our local capabilities and capacities," said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson of PwC in India.