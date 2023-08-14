PVR Inox's Profitability To Improve As Box Office Boost Is Likely To Sustain, Say Analysts

Analysts expect improved profitability for India's largest multiplex operator, PVR Inox Ltd., as box-office collections and occupancy are expected to further improve after surpassing estimates during the weekend on the back of four long-awaited Bollywood releases.

Gadar 2 was the second-highest opener of 2023 after Pathaan, while Jailor, starring Rajnikanth, also saw a good response, according to brokerages Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. and Elara Capital. Oh My God 2 picked up even as Bhola Shankar had a tepid opening, analysts said.

The company achieved the highest ever admissions and box office in a single day across the circuit on Aug. 13, with about 12.8 lakh guests and gross box office revenue of about Rs 39.5 crore, the company said in a statement. The weekend of Aug. 11–13 was also the biggest ever in the company’s history, with about 33.6 lakh guests and gross box office revenue of more than Rs 100 crore, it said.

That came on the back of "solid box office performances" of ‘Gadar 2’ (Hindi), ‘Jailer’ (Tamil), and ‘OMG2’ (Hindi) and the continued success of ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ (Hindi) and ‘Oppenheimer’ (English).

Prabhudas Lilladher maintains a 'buy' rating on PVR-Inox, with a target price of Rs 1,797 as compared with Monday's close of Rs 1,717. Elara Capital PLC maintained its 'reduce' rating on the multiplex chain, with a target price of Rs 1,510.