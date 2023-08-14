PVR Inox's Profitability To Improve As Box Office Boost Is Likely To Sustain, Say Analysts
Collections and occupancy surpassed estimates during the weekend, showing signs of improved environment.
Analysts expect improved profitability for India's largest multiplex operator, PVR Inox Ltd., as box-office collections and occupancy are expected to further improve after surpassing estimates during the weekend on the back of four long-awaited Bollywood releases.
Gadar 2 was the second-highest opener of 2023 after Pathaan, while Jailor, starring Rajnikanth, also saw a good response, according to brokerages Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. and Elara Capital. Oh My God 2 picked up even as Bhola Shankar had a tepid opening, analysts said.
The company achieved the highest ever admissions and box office in a single day across the circuit on Aug. 13, with about 12.8 lakh guests and gross box office revenue of about Rs 39.5 crore, the company said in a statement. The weekend of Aug. 11–13 was also the biggest ever in the company’s history, with about 33.6 lakh guests and gross box office revenue of more than Rs 100 crore, it said.
That came on the back of "solid box office performances" of ‘Gadar 2’ (Hindi), ‘Jailer’ (Tamil), and ‘OMG2’ (Hindi) and the continued success of ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ (Hindi) and ‘Oppenheimer’ (English).
Prabhudas Lilladher maintains a 'buy' rating on PVR-Inox, with a target price of Rs 1,797 as compared with Monday's close of Rs 1,717. Elara Capital PLC maintained its 'reduce' rating on the multiplex chain, with a target price of Rs 1,510.
Prabhudas Lilladher
Retains 'buy' rating on PVR-Inox, with a target price of Rs 1,797.
Gadar 2 minted Rs 1.25 billion on its opening weekend, making it the second-highest opener of 2023 after Pathaan.
Expects Gadar 2 to cross Rs 200 crore in lifetime collections on account of full occupancy at theatres due to the Independence Day holiday.
Jailor, starring Rajnikanth, collected Rs 1.46 billion in its extended opening weekend.
Oh My God 2 picked up box office collection pace after a slow start, resulting in a net collection of Rs 43 Crore.
Bhola Shankar, starring Chiranjeevi, got a weak response with collections of Rs 0.24 billion in its opening weekend.
Collectively, Gadar 2, Jailor, Oh My God 2, and Bhola Shankar netted Rs 3.5 billion in their opening weekend.
Expects a sharp improvement in box office performance this quarter on the back of scheduled releases of movies like Dream Girl 2, Jawan, and Salaar in Q2 FY24.
Elara Capital
Maintains 'reduce' rating on PVR-Inox, with a target price of Rs 1,510.
Estimates Q2 FY24 Ebitda margin to improve towards 16–18%.
Consistent improvement in theatre occupancy led by Hindi content will drive profitability and performance in August and provide more confidence for a price target upgrade to Rs 2,050.
Cinema occupancy moved up sharply to 55–60% this weekend, driven by the release of Gadar 2.
Gadar 2 will possibly collect Rs 2.5–3 billion at the box office, much ahead of the brokerage estimate of Rs 1.3–1.5 billion.
Expects collections from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to pass estimates by a mild margin, as the film picked up in terms of occupancy levels with fewer screenings.
Improvement of ticket and food prices quarter-on-quarter in Q2 FY24 shows resilience, proving growth has not come at the cost of profitability.
Ad revenue recovery remains a key overhang in the sector, as it remains 70% of pre-Covid levels.
Ad revenue recovery to show signs of improvement if Hindi content consistency sustains for the next 2-3 months.
Expects Q2 FY24 turnout to be one of the best quarters in the post-Covid era.
Shares of PVR-Inox rose 4.44% to Rs 1,711.60 apiece, as compared with a 0.048% decline in the Nifty 50, as of 03:23 p.m.