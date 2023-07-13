PVR Inox Slashes Food And Beverage Prices By Up To 40%

It started with a tweet from a handle @tridipkmandal, "Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to an annual subscription to @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with the family has just become unaffordable."

Finally, replying to the tweet, which went viral, after 10 days, PVR said, "We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India."

In the statement, PVR Inox Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said, "We have been actively listening to consumers' thoughts on our F&B pricing strategy and have, therefore, curated cost-effective F&B deals that will appeal to moviegoers and address their concerns."

He further said, "The line-up for the next few quarters looks phenomenal and we are sure that the excitement of the movies will be well-serviced by our newly structured F&B offerings."

Earlier this week, the government also reduced goods and services tax rates, and lowered the service tax on F&B at the theatres to 5% from 18%.