PVR-Inox Q1 Results: Loss Narrows As Revenue Rises Beating Estimates

PVR Inox Ltd.'s first-quarter loss narrowed sequentially as revenue rose, beating analysts' estimates.

The country's largest multiplex operator posted a net loss of Rs 81.6 crore in the quarter ended June, as against a loss of Rs 333.4 crore in the previous quarter, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 72.66 crore consensus loss estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The year-on-year figures would not be comparable due to PVR's consolidation with Inox Leisure. This is the second quarter in a row that the company has reported a loss.



PVR-Inox Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Quarter-on-quarter)

Revenue rose 14% to Rs 1,304.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1244.3 crore.)

Ebitda is up 34% to Rs 352.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 336.7 crore.)

The margin stood at 27% against 23.1%. (Bloomberg estimate: 27.06%).

Shares of PVR-Inox rose 0.96% higher on Tuesday after the results were announced, compared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.