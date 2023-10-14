PVR Inox Launches Monthly Subscription Pass At Rs 699

"The fact is we wanted to truly irrigate the market and get people who are coming to us once, twice or thrice in a month... More films will get consumed. More films will get produced. A larger audience will get created. And after some time, you will create this habit of consumers coming back to the cinema. So it's really a momentum shifter, not just a price promotion." Dutta also decoded the target audience of the movie subscription offer, saying it is aimed at wooing "students, housewives, and senior citizens".