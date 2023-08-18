PVR Inox Achieves All-Time High Admissions; CLSA Reiterates 'Buy'

PVR Inox on Aug. 13 achieved its highest-ever admissions and gross box office collection in a single day, and the industry also had its busiest revenue weekend ever, with the highest admissions in the past 10 years.

The company's Hindi and Hollywood movie contribution in the first quarter of FY24 was higher at 39% and 24%, respectively, CLSA said in an Aug. 17 note.

On Aug. 13, PVR Inox had its highest-ever admissions (13 lakh) and gross box office collection in a single day. Aug. 11–13 was the biggest-ever weekend, with Rs 100 crore in gross box office collection.

For the industry as well, this was the busiest weekend ever, with the highest gross box office collection and admissions in the past 10 years and also the biggest since the reopening after Covid-19 induced restrictions.

"This should add upside to FY24/26CL forecasts of revenue/admits growth of 12/18% year-on-year. We forecast PVR Inox’s occupancy to rise from 22% in 1QFY24 to 30% by FY26CL," the note said.

The latest admissions and gross box office collection trends also confirm that multiplexes in India do not face structural risks from over-the-top streaming services. The multiplex operator plans to add 150–165 screens in FY24, which will be funded via internal accruals, the note said.