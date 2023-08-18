PVR Inox Achieves All-Time High Admissions; CLSA Reiterates 'Buy'
PVR Inox on Aug. 13 achieved its highest-ever admissions and gross box office collection in a single day.
PVR Inox Ltd., achieved its highest-ever admission as concerns around Hindi films' content subside with the success of the latest Bollywood releases of Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, according to CLSA.
India's leading multiplex operator with 1,700 screens is a compelling play on discretionary consumption in India, the brokerage said, reiterating its 'buy' rating with a Rs 2,015 target price, implying an upside return potential of 15.97%.
PVR Inox on Aug. 13 achieved its highest-ever admissions and gross box office collection in a single day, and the industry also had its busiest revenue weekend ever, with the highest admissions in the past 10 years.
The company's Hindi and Hollywood movie contribution in the first quarter of FY24 was higher at 39% and 24%, respectively, CLSA said in an Aug. 17 note.
On Aug. 13, PVR Inox had its highest-ever admissions (13 lakh) and gross box office collection in a single day. Aug. 11–13 was the biggest-ever weekend, with Rs 100 crore in gross box office collection.
For the industry as well, this was the busiest weekend ever, with the highest gross box office collection and admissions in the past 10 years and also the biggest since the reopening after Covid-19 induced restrictions.
"This should add upside to FY24/26CL forecasts of revenue/admits growth of 12/18% year-on-year. We forecast PVR Inox’s occupancy to rise from 22% in 1QFY24 to 30% by FY26CL," the note said.
The latest admissions and gross box office collection trends also confirm that multiplexes in India do not face structural risks from over-the-top streaming services. The multiplex operator plans to add 150–165 screens in FY24, which will be funded via internal accruals, the note said.
Investment Risk
According to CLSA, the investment risks are:
An extended Covid-19 pandemic, as lockdowns would hinder footfall levels and profitability
Slowdown in new mall additions
Lack of quality content, which could hinder footfall and profitability
Slower-than-expected growth in ad revenue that could hinder earnings
Shares of the company rose 1.10% to Rs 1,735 apiece as of 9:40 a.m., compared to a 0.34% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. Shares gained as much as 1.62% intraday.
The stock has risen 1.15% year-to-date. The relative strength index is at 81, indicating stocks may be overbought.
Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 3.5%.