Puravankara Q2 Sales Bookings Jump Over Two-Fold To Rs 1,600 Cr On Strong Housing Demand
Its sale bookings stood at Rs 791 crore in the year-ago period.
Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Tuesday reported a more than two-fold jump in its sale bookings to Rs 1,600 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on strong demand for its residential properties.
In a regulatory filing, Puravankara Ltd informed that the company's sale bookings in value terms rose 89 per cent to 2.01 million square feet in July-September period from 1.07 million in the year-ago period.
Average sales realisation rose 7 per cent to Rs 7,947 per sq ft from Rs 7,396 per sq ft during the period under review.
