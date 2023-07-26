Punjab National Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises Four Times

Punjab National Bank’s net profit rose four times in the April-June quarter, due to higher core income.

The state-owned lender's net profit jumped to Rs 1255.4 crore in the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 308.4 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Sequentially, the profit rose 8.3%

Net interest income rose 26% from a year ago to Rs 9,504.2 crore. Other income rose 0.3% to Rs 3,433.8 crore quarter-on-quarter.

The bank's asset quality position improved, with gross non-performing asset ratio declining to 7.73% from 8.74% in the previous quarter. Even the net NPA ratio declined to 1.98% from 2.72% sequentially.

Shares of Punjab National Bank rose 2.3% to Rs 62.10 apiece as of 1:30 pm, after the results were announced.