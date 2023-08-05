Punjab And Sind Bank Q1 Profit Falls 25% To Rs 153 Crore

BQPrimeBusiness NewsPunjab And Sind Bank Q1 Profit Falls 25% To Rs 153 Crore
The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 205 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23.

05 Aug 2023, 6:31 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Indian bank notes, rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Close view of Indian bank notes, rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Public sector lender Punjab and Sind Bank on Saturday reported a 25% decline in net profit to Rs 153 crore for the June 2023 quarter, partly due to the provision of wage revision and fresh slippages.

The total income increased to Rs 2,494 crore in the first quarter of FY24 against Rs 1,915 crore a year ago, as per a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the bank earned an interest income of Rs 2,316 crore compared to Rs 1,800 crore in the year-ago period.

Explaining the reason for the decline in profit, Punjab and Sind Bank managing director Swarup Kumar Saha said the bank has made a Rs 57 crore provision towards the wage revision under negotiation and Rs 450 crore in fresh slippages, including a mid-corporate of Rs 92 crore in the quarter.

The bank has made a provision of Rs 42 crore for that particular account, which is in the logistics business, he said.

On the asset quality side, there was an improvement in gross non-performing assets of the total advances, easing to 6.80 per cent at June-end from 11.34% a year earlier.

Similarly, net NPAs declined to 1.95 per cent in June 2023 against 2.56%.

The bank aims to bring down gross NPA to 6 per cent while Net NPA below 1.5% during the year, Saha said.

The provision coverage ratio stood at 88.58% against 88.10 in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Its capital adequacy ratio increased to 17.19% from 16.79% at the end of June 2022.

With regard to recovery, its managing director Swarup Kumar Saha said the bank expects a recovery of Rs 1,500 crore in the current financial year.

During the quarter, the bank recovered Rs 345 crore from non-performing assets.

With regard to business growth, Saha said credit growth is expected to be 13-14%, while deposit mobilisation would witness a growth of 8-10% during the current fiscal.

The bank's net interest margin in the quarter increased to 2.63% from 2.53% a year ago.

The outlook on NIM for the entire financial year is 2.9%, Saha said.

