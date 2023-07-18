Pumped Storage Projects Offer Better Returns, Says JSW Energy CEO Prashant Jain

JSW Energy Ltd. expects work at its pumped storage hydro power project to kick off this fiscal as billionaire Sajjan Jindal-controlled company anticipates better returns on investments from such plants.

Such projects rely on pumping water to an uphill reservoir during periods of low demand and surplus power, and then letting it flow downstream to generate electricity during peak consumption hours. Pumped storage serves as an alternative to batteries. And same water rotates between two tanks, cutting losses.

Pumped hydro and battery storage projects will have higher relevance in future as it would provide much needed grid stability when demand for round-the-clock power will increase driven by higher consumption, Jain said. “We will commission the battery storage project by January 2025 and start construction work on our pumped hydro project in current financial year (FY24).”

These projects get 200 basis points higher equity internal rate of return than any other power projects, Prashant Jain, joint managing director and chief executive officer at JSW Energy, told BQ Prime in an interview. And, he said, they offer long-term growth outlook beyond solar and wind segment.

Pumped hydro projects get 16.5% equity return compared with 14.5% return on any other thermal or hydro power project if done on the basis of a memorandum of understanding, according to guidelines of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission. These projects are also commissioned much faster than other hydro electric plants.

These are very attractive projects with 40-year power purchase agreements based on a lease-hire construct, according to Jain. Producers, he said, have to only guarantee of three things: efficiency to be quoted while signing the power purchase agreement; availability of the project (duration excluding maintenance when the plant will be available to generate power); and the storage time or megawatts it can generate per hour in a day.

“We have already been allocated a large portfolio of 9,500 MW projects equivalent to 67 GWhr spread across India,” Jain said. “We are tying up similar kind of capacity in rest of India which will be implemented over seven to ten years, which will give us long runway of growth beyond wind and solar."

The company has a capital expenditure plan of Rs 13,000 crore for FY24.

JSW Energy Q1 Earnings (YoY):