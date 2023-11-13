PTC Industries Shares Hit Upper Circuit After Volatile Start
The company's Ebitda margin declined 437 basis points to 27.23% in the quarter ended September.
Shares of PTC Industries Ltd. hit the upper circuit after a volatile start on Monday due to operational weakness reflected in the second quarter results.
The company's Ebitda margin contracted 437 basis points to 27.23% in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Its net profit rose 6.5% to Rs 8.1 crore during the same quarter.
PTC Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.4% at Rs 57.5 crore.
Ebitda down 8.4% at Rs 15.7 crore.
Margin down 437 bps at 27.23% vs 31.6%.
Net profit up 6.5% at Rs 8.1 crore.
Shares of the company fell 5% to Rs. 4,469.35 apiece, only to rebound and trade 5% higher to hit the upper circuit of Rs 4,939.75 apiece as of 12:15 p.m. This compares to a 0.45% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
Since its listing on June 9 on the National Stock Exchange, shares of PTC Industries on the bourse rose 60.9%. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 19 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 38.77.