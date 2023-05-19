PTC India Shares Gain After Reporting Profit Jump In Q4

BQPrimeBusiness NewsPTC India Shares Gain After Reporting Profit Jump In Q4
The company's net profit rose 45.7% year-on-year to Rs 36.4 crore, compared to Rs 24.98 crore in Q4 of FY22.

19 May 2023, 11:22 AM IST
The net profit also rose 0.63%, against Rs 36.17 crore in Q3 of FY23.
Shares of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. rose on Friday after its profit jumped in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 45.7% year-on-year to Rs 36.4 crore, while sequentially it gained 0.63%. However, total income fell 13.7% year-on-year to Rs 199.7 crore for the quarter ended March, but rose 2.8% sequentially.

The total expenses of the company increased to Rs 154.24 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 145.35 crore in the last quarter. However, it decreased when compared to Rs 197.83 crore in the same quarter in FY22.

Shares of PTC India Financial Services advanced 1.55% to Rs 16.35 apiece, compared to the 0.36% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:33 a.m.

The stock advanced as much as 5.59% intraday.

Total traded volume stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average.

