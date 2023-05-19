PTC India Shares Gain After Reporting Profit Jump In Q4

Shares of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. rose on Friday after its profit jumped in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 45.7% year-on-year to Rs 36.4 crore, while sequentially it gained 0.63%. However, total income fell 13.7% year-on-year to Rs 199.7 crore for the quarter ended March, but rose 2.8% sequentially.

The total expenses of the company increased to Rs 154.24 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 145.35 crore in the last quarter. However, it decreased when compared to Rs 197.83 crore in the same quarter in FY22.