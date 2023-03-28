PSU Banks Recover 14% Of Written-Off Loans In Last 5 Years: Finance Minister

The public sector banks could recover only 14% of the written-off loans worth Rs 7.34 lakh crore in the last five years ending March 2022, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Of the Rs 7.34 lakh crore in written-off loans, state-owned lenders recovered Rs 1.03 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

So after recovery, net written-offs stood at Rs 6.31 lakh crore in the last five years.

In replying to another question, the Finance Minister said non-performing assets, including those in respect of which full provisioning has been made on completion of four years, are removed from the balance sheet of the bank concerned by way of write-off as per RBI guidelines and policy approved by bank boards.