PSU Banks Recover 14% Of Written-Off Loans In Last 5 Years: Finance Minister
So after recovery, net written-off stood at Rs 6.31 lakh crore in the last five years.
The public sector banks could recover only 14% of the written-off loans worth Rs 7.34 lakh crore in the last five years ending March 2022, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
Of the Rs 7.34 lakh crore in written-off loans, state-owned lenders recovered Rs 1.03 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
So after recovery, net written-offs stood at Rs 6.31 lakh crore in the last five years.
In replying to another question, the Finance Minister said non-performing assets, including those in respect of which full provisioning has been made on completion of four years, are removed from the balance sheet of the bank concerned by way of write-off as per RBI guidelines and policy approved by bank boards.
Banks evaluate or consider the impact of write-offs as part of their regular exercise to clean up their balance sheets, avail tax benefits, and optimise capital in accordance with RBI guidelines and policies approved by their boards, she said.
Such write-offs do not result in waivers of the liabilities of borrowers to repay, she said.
As borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment and the process of recovering dues from the borrower in written-off loan accounts continues, write-offs do not benefit the borrower, she said.
Banks continue to pursue recovery actions initiated in written-off accounts through various recovery mechanisms available, such as filing suits in civil courts or in Debts Recovery Tribunals, or taking action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, she said.
They pursue recovery by filing cases in the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, through negotiated settlement or compromise, and through the sale of non-performing assets, she added.
In another reply, Sitharaman said, the Department of Personnel and Training frames and implements reservation policies in services and posts under the Central Government for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes.
"Policies/Guidelines issued by DoPT are extended mutatis mutandis to all Central Public Sector Enterprises by Department of Public Enterprises. Implementation of the policies/guidelines on reservation is done by the respective CPSEs and is monitored by their Administrative Ministries/Departments," she said.
Similarly, she said, these policy guidelines and instructions are extended by the Department of Financial Services to all public sector banks, public sector insurance companies, and public financial institutions for implementation.
As per statutory provisions, she said the general supervision, direction, and management of these institutions are vested with the respective boards of directors.
They function as autonomous entities under the broad framework of government guidelines and are responsible for carrying out the implementation of the same, including those relating to the protection and representation of various categories of employees, she added.