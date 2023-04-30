PS-2 Review: Ratnam Dazzles Yet Again As The Cholas Aim To Conquer Box Office Records

Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions shot both parts simultaneously, a cinematic vision that could only be conjured by the former, adapting the five-part novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy from 1955. Set in the tenth century, it narrates the collective trials and tribulations of ambitious princes, chieftains, royal women, and kings battling their way to raise the flag of the Chola empire. There are palace intrigues as fringe clans of the Pallavas, Pandyas, and Rashtrakutas, too, embark on missions of laying siege to the grand southern empire as they infiltrate the kingdom like wolves through wily political machinations to bring the Cholas to their knees. In PS-2, Ratnam and his writers set out to unravel some of the key characters whom we were introduced to, namely Nandini (Aishwarya Rai), Aditha (Vikram), Oomai Rani/Mandakini (Aishwarya again), and weave intricate narratives to beef up the characters of Kundavai (Trisha), Sundara Chozhar (Prakash Raj), and Parthibendran Pallava (Vijay Prabhu). Though the titular character of Arunmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) is central to the proceedings, the second part provides more gravitas to the interplay of emotions between the eldest heir to the Chola throne, played by a fabulous Vikram, and his one-time love interest and now rival/enemy Aishwarya Rai, who steals the show completely from everyone in the sequel. Mani Ratnam does not resort to mere manipulation of the deviousness of his characters; he lets it unravel in front of our eyes. Each character’s arc is deftly framed, resonating with today’s audiences and reflecting the timelessness of human foibles, vulnerability, and inherent fallibility. The sequel instantly grabs you with its intention of providing detailed backstories for a cohort of characters that made up the first part. The short gap of seven months since the release of part one helps our ordinary memory latch on to the deep undertones and moral duplicity of key characters like Nandini (Aishwarya Rai), Aditha Karikalan (Vikram), and others. The audacity with which each frame has been filmed is jaw-dropping, and Ravi Varman’s exquisite cinematography ferrets the depths of every scene to evocatively glide us into that era. All production aspects are top-notch, and though there are no picturised songs, the massive sweep of the story necessitates that they play in the background, as the soundtrack (A.R. Rahman) is interwoven ever so deftly into the narrative that it magnifies the visual content in a striking manner.