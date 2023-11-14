PRS Oberoi, Patriarch Of Oberoi Hotels, Dies At 94
PRS Oberoi revolutionised the Indian hotel business and established luxury hotels worldwide.
PRS Oberoi, chairman emeritus of the Oberoi Group, died on Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman of the company said. He was 94.
In an official statement, the company said, “It is with profound grief and sorrow that we wish to inform you of the peaceful passing of our beloved leader, PRS. Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus earlier today. His passing is a significant loss for The Oberoi Group and the hospitality industry in India and overseas."
P.R.S Oberoi passed away this morning. His many achievements were never sufficiently recognised. He made âOberoiâ a global byword for the Indian luxury hospitality experience and the first to put an Indian hotel on the very top of global rankings. He also rallied the groupâ¦ pic.twitter.com/q7BDVtImI3— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 14, 2023
Often referred to as the man who changed the face of hotel business in India, PRS Oberoi is credited with placing Oberoi Hotels on the international luxury travelers map with the opening of several luxury hotels in important cities.
Born on Feb 3, 1929, PRS Oberoi is the son of the late Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi, the founder of The Oberoi Group. He was educated in India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.
Popularly known as "Biki", PRS Oberoi has also contributed to the hospitality industry by setting up the Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development, from which has emerged several leaders of the industry as well as other achievers.
In January 2008, the doyen in the hospitality sector was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his exceptional service to the country.
He was also conferred the lifetime achievement award at ILTM (International Luxury Travel Market) held in Cannes in December 2012.
PRS Oberoi stepped down as chairman and director of EIH Limited on May 3, 2022.