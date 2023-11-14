PRS Oberoi, Patriarch Of Oberoi Hotels, Dies At 94

Often referred to as the man who changed the face of hotel business in India, PRS Oberoi is credited with placing Oberoi Hotels on the international luxury travelers map with the opening of several luxury hotels in important cities.

Born on Feb 3, 1929, PRS Oberoi is the son of the late Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi, the founder of The Oberoi Group. He was educated in India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Popularly known as "Biki", PRS Oberoi has also contributed to the hospitality industry by setting up the Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development, from which has emerged several leaders of the industry as well as other achievers.

In January 2008, the doyen in the hospitality sector was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his exceptional service to the country.

He was also conferred the lifetime achievement award at ILTM (International Luxury Travel Market) held in Cannes in December 2012.

PRS Oberoi stepped down as chairman and director of EIH Limited on May 3, 2022.