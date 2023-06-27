Prosus Writes Off $38 Million Investment In ZestMoney

Prosus N.V. has marked down the fair value of its investment of $38 million to nil in the troubled fintech firm ZestMoney.

The global investment group that backs several Indian tech startups has virtually written off its investment in its annual report for FY23. It has "lost significant influence during the current year", it said.

In 2021, Prosus held an effective stake of about 19.44% in Primrose Hill Ventures Pvt., the holding company for ZestMoney. It doesn't mention the stake it held in 2022 or 2023 in its annual reports for the period.

Goldman Sachs-backed ZestMoney's troubles began about two months ago when PhonePe called off the deal to acquire the company after it failed to meet its due diligence standards.

In April, ZestMoney laid off close to 20% of its workforce, or 100 employees, as part of its business continuity and survival plan.

In May, the fintech's three co-founders and key executives stepped down from their daily duties at the startup.

In its annual report, Prosus also slashed the value of Byju's investments and released data on Swiggy's losses for 2022.