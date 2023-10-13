Proposed Tweaks For Voluntary Liquidation To Streamline Process, Says IBBI

Highlighting the sanctity of timeliness, the IBBI proposed that companies seeking voluntary liquidation will have to disclose all pending litigations and assessments before the authorities and make sure that sufficient provisions have been made to meet the obligations arising out of such pending matters.

Pending litigations quite often impact the success of processes under the IBC. If these disclosures are made on an upfront basis, it will inform the liquidator of the potential roadblocks in the process, in terms of the impact of such proceedings on the overall process and the costs required to defend such proceedings, according to Dodeja.

It has also been proposed that if the liquidator fails to complete the liquidation process within the stipulated time of 90–270 days, then a status report will have to be submitted to the regulator explaining why the liquidation was not completed on time and specify the additional time that will be required for completing the process.

The voluntary liquidation rules say that unclaimed or undistributed amounts shall be deposited into the corporate voluntary liquidation account along with details of stakeholders entitled to such amounts. After the amount has been deposited, the stakeholders can apply to the board for a withdrawal of the amount. This is done to ensure an efficient closure of the liquidation process.

However, the present mechanism does not provide for a situation wherein distribution of such an amount can be undertaken before the order of dissolution has been passed.

The average time taken for the dissolution of the voluntary liquidation process—from the date of submission of the final report—is 280 days, according to data. This causes delays in distribution and inconvenience to the claimants.

Therefore, the regulator has also proposed to include a provision whereby the liquidator will be charged with the responsibility of verifying the requests for withdrawal and subsequently, submit his opinion to the board so that withdrawals can be permitted even before the dissolution order is passed.