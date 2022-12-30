Property Registrations Rise 9% In Mumbai During 2022, Highest In 10 Years

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal said, "Mumbai's residential market is in a growth mode due to two factors. Firstly, the changed attitude towards home purchases since the pandemic, which has continued and secondly, economic growth leading to incremental income and financial stability."

"Thus, despite higher home loan rates, no sops from the state government or rise in capital values over the last year, demand has remained strong. Mumbai is also a lot more affordable today (despite the deterioration in affordability index by 100 basis points) than it was a decade ago, which has adequately negated the possible impact of the rise in prices and home loans," Baijal said.