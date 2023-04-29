Property Registration In Mumbai Falls 10% In April; Stamp Duty Collection At 10-Year High

"The decline was largely led by two reasons. Firstly a base effect as April 2022 observed a spillover of registrations from the previous months, with 17% of properties registered in April 2022 were filled in March 2022. Secondly, a seasonality impact as in the last 8 out of 10 years, the month of April witnessed a dip in registrations against the March of that year," Knight Frank India said.