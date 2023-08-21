Promoters Raise Stake In Adani Enterprises By 2.22%

The promoter-owned Kempas Trade and Investment has bought 2.22% stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd. from the open market.

The firm, a part of the founder group of Adani's flagship, bought 2.53 crore shares in the company, according to an exchange filing.

The promoter's stake in the company now stands at 69.85% following the purchase.

Promoters include Gautam Adani and Rajesh Adani (on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust), Adani Tradeline Pvt., Flourishing Trade And Investment, Worldwide Emerging Market Holding, Afro Asia Trade and Investments, Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani (in individual capacities), Gelt Bery Trade And Investment and Spitze Trade And Investment.

The stake was bought between Aug. 7 and Aug. 18, the filing said.