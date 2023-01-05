Promise And Problems Of Green Hydrogen As India Offers Incentives — BQ Explains

India on Jan. 4 announced Rs 19,744 crore worth of incentives under the National Green Hydrogen Mission as the nation continues to look for ways to cut reliance on imported fossil fuels.

This proposed spending includes Rs 17,490 crore for the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition programme, Rs 1,466 crore on pilot projects, Rs 400 crore on research and Rs 388 crore on other parts of the mission.

The government will use the mission to target domestic electrolyser manufacturing and green hydrogen or GH2 production from splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen by passing electricity through it.

Indian companies, including Gautam Adani-led conglomerate and Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd., have made pledges worth billions of dollars to develop the green hydrogen ecosystem. They are betting on the nation's plan to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030.

