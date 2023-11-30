Profusion Investment Advisors Sells Timken India Shares For Rs 561 Crore

BQPrimeBusiness NewsProfusion Investment Advisors Sells Timken India Shares For Rs 561 Crore
30 Nov 2023, 09:13 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee banknotes arranged for photograph. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Indian rupee banknotes arranged for photograph. (Source: Unsplash)

Profusion Investment Advisors LLP on Thursday sold shares of Timken India for Rs 561 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Profusion Investment Advisors LLP offloaded more than 19.40 lakh shares representing 2.6% stake in Timken India.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 2,890.41 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 560.91 crore.

Details of buyers of the shares could not be ascertained.

On Thursday, shares of Timken India gained 0.18% to close at Rs 2,938.25 apiece on the BSE.

