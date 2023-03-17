Procter And Gamble Health Names Lokesh Chandak Its CFO As Amit Gupta Quits

Procter and Gamble Health Ltd. named Lokesh Chandak as its new finance head after the incumbent, Amit Gupta, resigned.

Gupta has quit as executive director and chief financial officer and the resignation will be effective at the end of business hours on March 31, according to its exchange filing. Chandak will take over as additional ED and CFO from April 1, subject to shareholder approval.

His appointment as director is subject to the allotment of a director identification number by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Chandak, a chartered accountant and a company secretary, has an experience of over 15 years in finance and accounting across multiple geographies, the statement said. He has been with P&G for 13 years across three geographies.