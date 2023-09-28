Problem Of Plenty For Distributors As FMCG Companies Inundate Market

Makers of soap-to-staples have rolled out a number of product variations over the last two years to retain all types of consumers amid rising inflation. But the strategy is proving costly and is simply not working, say distributors.

Consumer goods companies typically stock thousands of variations of sizes and flavours of different products, which are known as “stock-keeping units”, or SKUs. In the last two years, amid an inflationary setting, the companies launched ‘bridge’ packs—packs that are priced between low-unit packs and large packs—intended to offer better value to consumers and better scale for companies. The idea was also to arrest consumers with tight budgets from downtrading to the low-unit packs of Rs 5 or Rs 10.

These bridge packs are now gaining pace with a higher sales push. However, the approach is choking the supply chain, putting an extra burden on the existing distribution infrastructure, according to Dhairyashil Patil, national president of the All India Consumer Products Distributors’ Federation.

The mom-and-pop retailers are also showing reluctance to keep an added number of SKUs due to increased complexity and potential confusion among consumers, said Patil.

"Managing inventory effectively has become a difficult task as there is limited storage space. Shoppers are also confused with so many packs with different grammages and sticker prices displayed on retail shelves."

The cost of transportation has also gone up, as a result of which retailers are keener on storing the high-margin Rs 10–20 packs, Patil said. On the other hand, consumers are finding better value in Rs 10–20 packs as the shrinkage of grammage in the popular Rs 5 packs has been acute.

"Indirectly, the consumers are shifting to the bridge packs," Patil said. "While this initiative holds potential for market expansion, it is challenging the viability and efficiency of the retail distribution network."