Private Life Insurers Reclaim Most Of The Market Share Lost To LIC By February 2023

Private life insurers have reclaimed most of the market share in terms of new business premium they lost to the state-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corp. as of February.

LIC had leapfrogged in the first half of fiscal 2023. While LIC's market share in terms of new business premium expanded from 63.3% as of March 31, 2022, to 68.3% by September 2022. However, by February 2023, it fell to 63.8%, pegging the market share growth at 0.55% for the first 11 months through February 2023.

In comparison, private insurers lost around 5% of their share to LIC in the first half but regained most of it by February 2023, though they still lag behind the March 2022 levels.