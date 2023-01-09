Private Life Insurers Outpace LIC Growth In December

Private life insurers outpaced Life Insurance Corporation of India on revenue growth in December. SBI Life Insurance Co. reported the highest revenues among private peers and the strongest growth among listed peers last month.

The industry’s new business premium stood at Rs 26,838 crore in December, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council—a 12% year-on-year increase and 11% in the pre-pandemic month of December 2019 in the annualised premium equivalent—bringing the single lump-sum premiums received at par with non-single or regular premiums received over a period of time. The year-on-year growth came despite an 8% fall in the total number of policies sold.

Sequentially, while the absolute revenues were down 24% from Rs 36,459 crore in November, the annualised premium equivalent/weighted average was up 14% over November, coupled with a 22% rise in the number of policies.