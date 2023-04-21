Private Life Insurers Outpace LIC Even As Industry Revenue Dips In March
Private life insurers outpace LIC on revenue growth in March, with HDFC Life reporting highest revenue among private peers.
India's life insurers witnessed a recovery in revenues from February lows, but year-on-year March revenues have still seen a decline.
Private life insurers continued to outpace Life Insurance Corp. on revenue growth in March. HDFC Life Insurance Co. reported the highest revenue among private peers.
The industry's new business premium in March stood at Rs 52,081 crore, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council. It's a 12.6% decline over March last year. This 12.6% year-on-year decline came with a 12.2% fall in the total number of policies sold.
On an annualised premium equivalent basis—bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 10% higher than March last year. Also, the retail weighted received premium was 38% higher than last year.
Sequentially, the absolute revenue jumped 1.3 times from Rs 22,848 crore in February. The annualised premium equivalent, or the weighted average, surged 1.4 times with a 1.5-times jump in the retail weighted received premium. There was also a sequential surge of 1.3 times in the number of policies sold over February.
Yearly Review
The revenue of India's life insurers in FY23 rose 18% over the previous year to Rs 3.7 lakh crore. On an APE basis too, it was an 18% hike, while the retail weighted received premium was up 19% over FY22.
Private Insurers' Performance
The new business premium of private insurers was Rs 23,365 crore in March. This was 35% higher year-on-year and 1.1 times higher sequentially.
The annualised premium equivalent jumped 48% year-on-year and 1.4 times sequentially.
Its retail WRP was 24% higher over last year and up 1.5 times over February.
Yearly Review
Revenues in FY23 rose 24% over the previous year to Rs 1.4 lakh crore. On an APE basis too, it was a 20% hike, while the retail WRP was up 24% over FY22.
Here's How India's Listed Insurers Fared In March:
LIC
LIC's revenue was Rs 28,716 crore in March.
The new business premium declined 32% over March last year but was up 1.4 times over February.
The APE rose 7% and 1.4 times year-on-year and month-on-month, respectively.
The retail WRP rose 10% over last March and was 1.4 times higher than the February retail WRP.
Yearly Review
New business premiums stood at Rs 2.3 lakh crore, which was 17% higher than in FY22. On an APE basis, premiums rose 10%, and retail WRP was up 9% in FY23 over the previous year.
HDFC Life Insurance
HDFC Life Insurance Co., including Exide Life Insurance, reported the highest revenue among private peers in March.
Revenue jumped 75% year-on-year to Rs 5,805 crore. Sequentially, it surged 1.6 times.
This unusual jump in revenues could be attributed to the high-ticket policy sales—non-par policies with premium contributions exceeding Rs 5 lakh—whose payouts are made taxable for purchases after April 1, except in cases of death, as per the Budget 2023 announcement.
The company had a higher exposure to such high-ticket value policies, and Vibha Padalkar, HDFC Life Insurance's managing director and chief executive officer, had told BQ Prime in an earlier interview that the move could cause a 10-12% impact on the company's top line with a lesser impact on its profitability going forward.
On an APE basis, it rose 93% over March 2022 and 1.7 times over February 2023.
The retail WRP rose 95% as against last year and 1.8 times over the previous month.
Yearly Review
Revenues rose 16% over FY22 to Rs 29,312 crore. On an APE basis, it was up 25%, with the retail WRP growth at 27%.
SBI Life Insurance Co.
The new business premium rose 23% year-on-year to Rs 3,503 crore in March and 75% sequentially.
On an overall weighted average basis, it rose 12% over March 2022 and 77% over the previous month.
The retail WRP was up 12% over last March and rose 84% over February.
Yearly Review
New business premiums rose 16% over FY22 to Rs 29,588 crore. On an APE basis, it was up 17%, with the retail WRP growth at 18%.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.
The new business premium in March stood at Rs 2,865 crore—a 31% rise year-on-year and a 1.2 times jump over last month.
On a weighted average basis, it was up 53% over last year and 1.6 times over February.
However, the retail WRP reported a growth of 59% year-on-year and 1.4 times over the previous month.
Yearly Review
New business premiums stood at Rs 16,922 crore, which was 13% higher than in FY22. On an APE basis, premiums rose 16%, and retail WRP was up 7% in FY23 over the previous year.
Brokerage View
The Indian life insurance industry reported strong year-on-year growth in retail APE for March 2023 on the back of 'taxation changes-induced high-ticket non-linked policy sales', according to Emkay Global in its industry report.
The impact of high-ticket policy growth in March 2023 is clearly reflected in the average ticket-size growth for both the private sector and LIC.
Among the listed players, HDFC Life, MAX Financial, and ICICI Prudential delivered supernormal growth.
This was largely backed by ticket-size growth.
SBI Life delivered muted growth, completely driven by policy count growth.
March 2023 numbers came in stronger than expectations.
This would raise concern if the high-ticket, non-linked policy dependency for the industry was higher than anticipated.
Overall, the valuation of life insurance stocks appears attractive.
But the outlook for FY24 remains clouded amid taxation changes and the dynamic regulatory landscape.