Private Life Insurers Outpace LIC Even As Industry Revenue Dips In March

India's life insurers witnessed a recovery in revenues from February lows, but year-on-year March revenues have still seen a decline.

Private life insurers continued to outpace Life Insurance Corp. on revenue growth in March. HDFC Life Insurance Co. reported the highest revenue among private peers.

The industry's new business premium in March stood at Rs 52,081 crore, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council. It's a 12.6% decline over March last year. This 12.6% year-on-year decline came with a 12.2% fall in the total number of policies sold.

On an annualised premium equivalent basis—bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 10% higher than March last year. Also, the retail weighted received premium was 38% higher than last year.

Sequentially, the absolute revenue jumped 1.3 times from Rs 22,848 crore in February. The annualised premium equivalent, or the weighted average, surged 1.4 times with a 1.5-times jump in the retail weighted received premium. There was also a sequential surge of 1.3 times in the number of policies sold over February.

Yearly Review

The revenue of India's life insurers in FY23 rose 18% over the previous year to Rs 3.7 lakh crore. On an APE basis too, it was an 18% hike, while the retail weighted received premium was up 19% over FY22.