Private Labels Court Thrifty Consumers As FMCG Majors Go Slow On Price Cuts

"I don't remember the last time I bought Aashirvaad atta," said Sashi Kumari, a Pune-based software engineer. The 36-year-old has shifted to packaged wheat flour of a private label brand more than a year ago and doesn't bother switching back, thanks to cheaper prices and identical taste.

There are several shoppers, like Sashi, who are getting into a habit of purchasing private brands. And the transition is typically seen as a shopper rebellion of sorts playing out in opposition to stubbornly high retail prices.

The dream run of low-priced private label brands began when packaged food-to-soap makers raised their prices, sometimes substantially, in order to offset pandemic-led higher fuel costs and soaring raw material prices.

The established brands, however, have not pulled back at the same pace despite the prices of key commodities being on a downward spiral.

This, analysts say, could be one of the reasons why demand for lower-priced private brands has eclipsed.

"So far the price cuts in consumer products have been limited and largely confined to the value segment," according to Kunal Vora, director, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas. The brokerage tracked the monthly prices of more than 150 FMCG products across 20 categories.

"Palm oil prices have corrected 45% in Q1 FY24 from those in Q1 FY23. Whereas over the last one year, companies have maintained soap prices or have cut prices in the range of just 3-20% in the mass category," he said.

Similarly, the beauty and personal care segment has also not had significant price cuts despite drop in input costs. Hair oil, body lotion, shampoo—none have seen any meaningful reduction in sticker prices, he said. Prices remain high for a few premium soap packs too, such as Pears and Dettol.

Prices of some agricultural commodities such as wheat, milk and sugar remain elevated, so there have been no cuts in dairy and biscuit brands.