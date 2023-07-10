Private Labels Court Thrifty Consumers As FMCG Majors Go Slow On Price Cuts
People are shifting to low-priced private label as established brands failed to cut prices inline with easing in key commodities
"I don't remember the last time I bought Aashirvaad atta," said Sashi Kumari, a Pune-based software engineer. The 36-year-old has shifted to packaged wheat flour of a private label brand more than a year ago and doesn't bother switching back, thanks to cheaper prices and identical taste.
There are several shoppers, like Sashi, who are getting into a habit of purchasing private brands. And the transition is typically seen as a shopper rebellion of sorts playing out in opposition to stubbornly high retail prices.
The dream run of low-priced private label brands began when packaged food-to-soap makers raised their prices, sometimes substantially, in order to offset pandemic-led higher fuel costs and soaring raw material prices.
The established brands, however, have not pulled back at the same pace despite the prices of key commodities being on a downward spiral.
This, analysts say, could be one of the reasons why demand for lower-priced private brands has eclipsed.
"So far the price cuts in consumer products have been limited and largely confined to the value segment," according to Kunal Vora, director, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas. The brokerage tracked the monthly prices of more than 150 FMCG products across 20 categories.
"Palm oil prices have corrected 45% in Q1 FY24 from those in Q1 FY23. Whereas over the last one year, companies have maintained soap prices or have cut prices in the range of just 3-20% in the mass category," he said.
Similarly, the beauty and personal care segment has also not had significant price cuts despite drop in input costs. Hair oil, body lotion, shampoo—none have seen any meaningful reduction in sticker prices, he said. Prices remain high for a few premium soap packs too, such as Pears and Dettol.
Prices of some agricultural commodities such as wheat, milk and sugar remain elevated, so there have been no cuts in dairy and biscuit brands.
The slow pace of price cuts has also delayed the recovery in the volume growth of consumer goods makers. The demand pick-up is visible only in select segments where price cuts have been implemented, and a full recovery still seems some time away, according to companies that have so far released their business update for the April-June period. Adani Wilmar Ltd. and Marico Ltd. have seen a volume growth of their respective edible oil brands, aided by price cuts that made their cooking oil 25-30% cheaper.
Dabur India, on the other hand, said that sales of its food and beverage business remained muted. Although the owner of the 'Real' fruit juice brand attributed "unseasonal rains and moderate summer" as a key reason.
Parle Products, too, said that the company's performance in the April-June quarter was "disheartening" as volume growth remained flat over last year while price hikes translated into a marginal growth in terms of value.
Companies don't have a clear outlook on how commodity prices will pan out in the next few quarters, Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head at Parle Products Pvt.., told BQ Prime. "That's why the industry is not able to take any concrete call on price cuts yet. Instead, we are adding grammages wherever possible and offering discounts to boost demand."
Moreover, he said, it's easier to provide volume-led promotions rather than taking price increases in an uncertain environment. "Besides, typically, brands conform to the market leader's actions in terms of any pricing actions. "If the no. 1 player chose to give discounts over direct price cuts, then there is a tendency that other players will follow suit," he said.
BNP's Vora believes that price cuts will be needed to drive volumes.
"We also see a risk of increase in unorganised competition if prices are not lowered," he stated in a June 27 note.
While the volume growth of consumer firms can be tracked, there is no credible data to quantify the private label sales. However, a Deloitte study pointed out that the offline private labels market is experiencing a growth rate of twice that of the organised retail sector, even as the growth rate of online private labels is under pressure due to severe regulatory scrutiny.
Nine out of ten Indian households are users of at least one of its brands, according to Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Getting them to break a habit is not going to happen overnight. However, there's no stopping retailers from changing that. Take the case of Reliance Industries. The cash-laden company is known to deeply undercut its rivals with its private labels.
"As private label penetration expands, their acceptance is also increasing," said Anand Ramanathan, partner and leader consumer industry, Deloitte India. "Even a category like health, where typically one would want to opt a trusted brand, has a private label penetration of 60%. So, if you have such high levels of penetration in something as crucial as health, then there is nothing which stops private label consumption in food, personal care, etc."
Developed markets, such as the U.S. and Europe, have a significant market share of private labels, ranging from 20 to 40%, while the Indian private label market is relatively small, contributing less than 5% to the overall modern retail sector, according to Deloitte India. However, the private label sales are projected to reach 30% of the total retail revenue by 2030.
Ramanathan also said, previously, private labels were primarily associated with large-format retail stores. But as these brands gain recognition and consumer trust, they are expected to evolve into self-sustaining entities that can compete for shelf space at the kirana or mom-and-pop stores.