Private Equity/Venture Capital Investments Decline To $3.4 Billion In October: Report

Investments by Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC)funds have declined to $ 3.4 billion for October, a report said on Tuesday.

By value, the bets were 3 per cent lower than $ 3.5 billion in the year-ago period, and 19 per cent lower than $ 4.2 billion in September, the report by industry lobby grouping IVCA and EY, a consultancy, said.