Private Equity Inflows Plunge Over 75% To $2.2 Billion In Q1
Private Equity Inflows Plunge Over 75% To $2.2 Billion In Q1

At $2.2 billion of inflows, this is the lowest private equity investment in the country since 2018, when it stood at $1.7 billion.

11 Apr 2023, 8:09 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/fr/@precondo?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Precondo CA</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/investment?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Precondo CA on Unsplash)
Private equity inflows plunged 75.4% to $2.2 billion in the March quarter, making it the sixth consecutive quarter of decline, amid global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, according to a report.

At $2.2 billion of inflows, this is the lowest private equity investment in the country since 2018, when it stood at $1.7 billion, according to the data tabulated by the financial markets data and insights provider Refinitiv, an LSEG Business unit.

Internet-specific and computer software companies continued to attract the largest share of private equity capital, the report said. However, its share declined to 58% from 75% in the same period last year, primarily due to fewer deals.

With turbulent market conditions and uncertainty, private equity fundraising activity also fell 41% this year compared to the first quarter of 2022 and saw a 45% decline sequentially.

On a sequential basis, the Q1 decline was 31.9% year-on-year when it was $3.2 billion and 75.4% annualised from $8.83 billion. In volume terms too, there was a fall as the total number of deals fell 19.9% to 282 from 352 in Q4 of 2022 and by 30.9% compared to 408 deals in Q1 of 2022, said Elaine Tan, the senior analyst at the agency.

Computer software and Internet-specific companies continue to attract maximum investor interest with $392.3 million, down 85.2% from 88 deals, and $870.9 million in the reporting period, down 78.3%.

Inflows into the consumer-related sector fell 83.9% and transportation plunged 72.3%. However, industries catering to the energy and industrial sectors rose 361%, and so did medical and health, which jumped 310.5%

Similarly, PE fundraising also declined by 51.3% to 42.58 billion in Q1 from $4.72 billion.

The top ten deals in the quarter included Girnar Insurance Brokers ($149.6 million), Sona Blw Precision Forgings ($149.6 million), Biocon ($129.2 million), Mintifi ($110 million), Freshtohome Foods ($104 million), Gram Power India ($101.5 million), Finnovation Tech Solutions ($100 million), Sael Industries ($60 million), Tecso Charge Zone ($54 million), Silver Consumer Electricals ($48.4 million), Pan Healthcare ($48.3 million) and Ti Clean Mobility ($48.3 million).

