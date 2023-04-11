Private Equity Inflows Plunge Over 75% To $2.2 Billion In Q1
Private equity inflows plunged 75.4% to $2.2 billion in the March quarter, making it the sixth consecutive quarter of decline, amid global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, according to a report.
At $2.2 billion of inflows, this is the lowest private equity investment in the country since 2018, when it stood at $1.7 billion, according to the data tabulated by the financial markets data and insights provider Refinitiv, an LSEG Business unit.
Internet-specific and computer software companies continued to attract the largest share of private equity capital, the report said. However, its share declined to 58% from 75% in the same period last year, primarily due to fewer deals.
With turbulent market conditions and uncertainty, private equity fundraising activity also fell 41% this year compared to the first quarter of 2022 and saw a 45% decline sequentially.
On a sequential basis, the Q1 decline was 31.9% year-on-year when it was $3.2 billion and 75.4% annualised from $8.83 billion. In volume terms too, there was a fall as the total number of deals fell 19.9% to 282 from 352 in Q4 of 2022 and by 30.9% compared to 408 deals in Q1 of 2022, said Elaine Tan, the senior analyst at the agency.
Computer software and Internet-specific companies continue to attract maximum investor interest with $392.3 million, down 85.2% from 88 deals, and $870.9 million in the reporting period, down 78.3%.
Inflows into the consumer-related sector fell 83.9% and transportation plunged 72.3%. However, industries catering to the energy and industrial sectors rose 361%, and so did medical and health, which jumped 310.5%
Similarly, PE fundraising also declined by 51.3% to 42.58 billion in Q1 from $4.72 billion.
The top ten deals in the quarter included Girnar Insurance Brokers ($149.6 million), Sona Blw Precision Forgings ($149.6 million), Biocon ($129.2 million), Mintifi ($110 million), Freshtohome Foods ($104 million), Gram Power India ($101.5 million), Finnovation Tech Solutions ($100 million), Sael Industries ($60 million), Tecso Charge Zone ($54 million), Silver Consumer Electricals ($48.4 million), Pan Healthcare ($48.3 million) and Ti Clean Mobility ($48.3 million).