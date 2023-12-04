Private Credit Isn’t As Risky As Some May Believe

Investors need to be sharp-eyed about what private credit managers are doing with their money. This is, after all, high-yield, high-risk debt. The mad scramble for new business could easily lead to many bad lending decisions, as it always has in the history of banking. But fears that private credit could threaten the financial system should be more soberly assessed. The structure of most private credit funds answers many of the questions about panics and runs posed by the 2008 meltdown because they typically fund their lending with long-term liabilities that can’t easily take flight.