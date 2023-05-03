Private Banks Sail Strong Through Q4 But Margins Could Be Peaking, Say Analysts

In many ways, large private Indian banks seem to be having the time of their lives.

Credit growth has stayed strong over multiple quarter and asset quality is robust. Their cost of funds has inched up, but continues to remain low by historical standards.

Net interest margins — the money that a bank earns in interest on loans minus the amount it pays in interest on deposits, relative to its assets —have also been running close to all time highs.

But with the Reserve Bank of India putting the rate hike cycle on pause and the lag effect of rate hikes on deposits fading, thick margins that have cushioned bank profits are close to peaking, according to analysts BQ Prime spoke with.

HDFC Bank Ltd., India's largest private lender, reported a core net interest margin of 4.1% which was flat sequentially, but rose 10 basis points on a year-on-year basis.

The upward trend in margins is more sharply visible for the likes of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. ICICI Bank's NIM expanded by 90 basis points between March 2022 and March 2023 to 4.90% in Q4 FY23. Similarly, Axis Bank's overall NIM grew by 71 basis points in the same time period to 4.35% in the January-March quarter.

"...right now you're seeing some lead effect. The cost of funds will come. Already in this quarter, the cost of funds has moved up," Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer at HDFC Bank, told analysts during the bank's post-earnings conference call held on April 15.