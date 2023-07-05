Private Bank CASA Dips Amid Sustained Fall In First Quarter Of FY24

The cheapest source of funding for banks—current accounts and saving accounts—appears to be getting scarcer for private banks in India, according to quarterly financial updates filed by lenders.

HDFC Bank, for instance, saw its ratio of CASA deposits to overall deposits drop to 42.5% at end of Q1 FY24 from 45.8% a year earlier. The ratio declined sequentially as well from 44.4% as of March 31. HDFC Bank's CASA base stood at Rs 8.1 lakh crore in the first quarter, denoting a growth of 10.7% from Rs 7.3 lakh crore a year earlier.

Total deposits for the lender rose 19.2% year-on-year to Rs 19.13 lakh crore.

Similarly, other banks like IndusInd Bank Ltd., Yes Bank, RBL Bank Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., and Bandhan Bank have all reported declines in CASA ratios in the first quarter of FY24.

The numbers reported for Q1 FY24 so far are all provisional in nature.