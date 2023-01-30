Prime Minister Modi To Inaugurate India Energy Week On Feb. 6 In Bengaluru

According to a statement issued by the Karnataka Information Department, the Prime Minister will inaugurate India Energy Week at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, near Madavara, on Feb. 6 morning.

Modi will proceed to Biderahalli Kaval in Gubbi Taluk in Tumakuru district in the afternoon and dedicate to the nation a helicopter factory of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and lay the foundation stone for Jal Jeevan Mission projects at ChikkaNayakanahalli and Tiptur at the same venue.